Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

