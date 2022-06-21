Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

