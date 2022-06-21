Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

