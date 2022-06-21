Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

