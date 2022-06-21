EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 19.36.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.37. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 7.73 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

