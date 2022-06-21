EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $22.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $182,188. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.