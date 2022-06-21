EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $22.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ:EVER opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.
EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
