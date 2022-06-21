Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 1%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.57 ($23.76) and last traded at €22.92 ($24.13). Approximately 286,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.14 ($24.36).

EVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Evotec in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.41.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

