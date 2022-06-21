FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $402.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $349.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.64. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $324.34 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.