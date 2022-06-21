Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.01 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

