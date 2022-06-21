Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.36.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

