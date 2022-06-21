First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Stake Raised by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF accounts for approximately 24.0% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned 0.84% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $117,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

