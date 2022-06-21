Fortune 45 LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares during the last quarter.

FMHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

