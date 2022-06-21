Fortune 45 LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.58. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,247. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.