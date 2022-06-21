Frax Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $41.08 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00680479 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00504584 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,426,714,189 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

