Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,377,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

