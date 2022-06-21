Future (LON:FUTR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Future from GBX 5,225 ($64.00) to GBX 3,600 ($44.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,750 ($33.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.27) to GBX 3,253 ($39.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,500.75 ($42.88).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,644 ($20.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,035.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,670.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,551 ($19.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($48.60).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($23.43) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($121,425.36).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

