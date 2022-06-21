GAMEE Tops One Day Volume of $342,082.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $342,082.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00825025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00075706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015974 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

