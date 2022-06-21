GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $12.90. GeoPark shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,573 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $771.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.58.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.