Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $466,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

