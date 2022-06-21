Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $413,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.