Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 38.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

