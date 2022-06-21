Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,691 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

