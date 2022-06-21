Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $514,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

