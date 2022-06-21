Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.69. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.