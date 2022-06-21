Goldcoin Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $484,027.15 and approximately $252.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00026655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00254667 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

