Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $355.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

