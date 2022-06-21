Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

