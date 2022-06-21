Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $16.01 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $546,263.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002758 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,491.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.79 or 0.05396331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00253746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00568518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00562260 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,317,902 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

