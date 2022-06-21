Head-To-Head Analysis: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) versus Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Flywire alerts:

76.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flywire and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flywire and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million 9.17 -$28.08 million ($0.48) -35.85 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flywire and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 10 1 3.00 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire currently has a consensus price target of $39.55, suggesting a potential upside of 133.58%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Summary

Flywire beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile (Get Rating)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.