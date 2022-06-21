Head-To-Head Analysis: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) versus Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.72, suggesting a potential upside of 50.96%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -257.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -14.74% -2.37% -0.33% Franklin BSP Realty Trust -24.66% 14.41% 1.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 2.87 $56.85 million ($0.73) -16.99 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 7.34 $25.70 million ($2.52) -5.60

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

