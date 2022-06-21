Head-To-Head Contrast: Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) & Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -22.87% -22.49% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.27% -29.22%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenwich LifeSciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 961.22%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 603.13%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million N/A N/A Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 48.54 -$50.16 million ($2.01) -0.96

Greenwich LifeSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 68.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

