Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $26.81 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.7% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Encompass Health worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EHC traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 20,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.