Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 19,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,388,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69.

In other news, CEO William Gross purchased 20,000 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,851.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heliogen by 67.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

