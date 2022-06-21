H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $22.69 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 15.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

