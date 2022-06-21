H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,817,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,078,000 after buying an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.