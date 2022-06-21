H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $194.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

