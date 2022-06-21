H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Trims Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 321,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:RC opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

