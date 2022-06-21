Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Invests $532,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Tesla comprises 0.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla stock traded up $54.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.12. The stock had a trading volume of 342,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,969,824. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $801.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $905.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $608.88 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

