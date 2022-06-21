Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $4.91 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

