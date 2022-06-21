Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Purchases 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 107,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,277. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

