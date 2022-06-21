HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 99,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.92.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

