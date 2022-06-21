Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 330 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

