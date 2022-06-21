Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $230,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

T opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

