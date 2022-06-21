Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.