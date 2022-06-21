Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE:H opened at C$32.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

