Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires 540,210 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Icapital Wealth LLC grew its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 834.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,210 shares during the period. Marqeta makes up 2.7% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

MQ stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 326,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -18.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

