Icapital Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Icapital Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 630,631 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

