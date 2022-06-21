Icapital Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539,188 shares of company stock valued at $43,340,138 over the last three months.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,858,112. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

