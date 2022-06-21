Icapital Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Icapital Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stem by 2,688.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,140 shares of company stock worth $400,170.

STEM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 121,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

