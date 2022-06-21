Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.34. 751,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,946,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $285.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

